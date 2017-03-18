Tim Hortons customers in O'Leary, P.E.I., must have done a double-double take last week when a Coast Guard helicopter made a quick stop near the coffee shop.

According to Dwayne Barlow, who took pictures of the landing, one person got out of the helicopter. It's unknown whether the person went inside Tim Hortons.

A Coast Guard helicopter lands in a field by the Tim Hortons in O'Leary last week. (Dwayne Barlow)

The Coast Guard confirmed the helicopter landing, but deferred questions to Transport Canada. Transport Canada says it won't release details about the landing until Monday.