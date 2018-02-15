The host nation upset the Canadian women's curling team at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Wednesday with a little help from a P.E.I. coach.

Islander Peter Gallant, coach of the South Korean team, watched them win 8-6 over Canada's Rachel Homan squad. The win over one of the favourites has the South Koreans thinking they could be in the medal hunt.

Gallant said he always thought they could win a medal, but that they'll be taking it game by game.

"I think we believe we can be there towards the end of the week," he said. "It's a very tough field and obviously there is a long way to go."

Peter Gallant, the father of P.E.I. curler Brett Gallant, has been coaching a women's team in South Korea for the past couple years. (Peter Gallant/Facebook)

Thursday morning, Canada lost its second round-robin game against Sweden, while the South Koreans fell to Japan.

Canada is up against Norway next and South Korea faces off against Switzerland.

"We just want to go out and play each game as it comes," Gallant said. "The old cliches come into play here and just see where we are at the end of the week."