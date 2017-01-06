CNN had the whole world to choose from, and it is sending its viewers to Prince Edward Island.

P.E.I. tops a list of 17 best places in the world to visit this year published by the American news broadcaster Friday morning.

"Travelers are falling in love with the island's rocky red shores and picturesque fishing villages all over again thanks to several new TV and movie productions of the Lucy Maud Montgomery classic," says the online feature.

The added attention will be welcome news for the Island's tourism industry, which marked record business in 2016 for the third straight year.

The CNN list also includes Malaysia, Colombia and Chengdu, China.