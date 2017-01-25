A project planned for this summer will take climate change science to the home of P.E.I.'s lucrative lobster fishery: the bottom of the Northumberland Strait.

The research was prompted by concerns in the Maine lobster fishery.

"My understanding is that in the states, south, it's becoming too warm for the species there," said Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientist Joel Chasse.

"While the climate is moving north the species is following."

Measuring several factors

Current climate change research focuses on surface water temperatures. Chasse said surface temperatures in the Northumberland Strait are forecast to rise three to five degrees Celcius in the next century.

This new project will measure several factors on the sea floor, where the lobster live: temperature, salinity, and dissolved oxygen.

Joel Chasse of Fisheries and Oceans, Melanie Giffin of the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association, are meeting with fishermen to discuss the project this week. (Maggie Brown/CBC)

Melanie Giffin, quality and industry program planner with the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association, said there is no indication yet that P.E.I. lobster stocks are being affected.

"It's of a concern that's in the news, so the fishermen want to stay on top of it," said Giffin.

The current plan is for sensors to go into the water once the ice is out, and take them out before the ice returns.