The P.E.I. government has scheduled three public engagement sessions for feedback on the Prince Edward Island Climate Change Adaptation Recommendations draft report.

The report, written by the UPEI Climate Lab, provides 86 recommendations in 10 key sectors of Island society, including agriculture, insurance, public health and safety, and infrastructure.

Adam Fenech is pleased with the level of engagement in the process so far. (CBC)

Online feedback has been available throughout the summer.

"There was a strong sense of willingness and eagerness to collaborate on making the ecology, society, and economy of Prince Edward Island more resilient to the impacts of climate change," said climate lab director Adam Fenech in a news release.

The public consultation sessions will be:

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 5 p.m., Andrew Hall Building (Room 142), UPEI, Charlottetown.

Oct. 18, 7 p.m., Summerside Community Church.

Oct. 19, 7 p.m., Riverhouse Inn, Montague.

Online feedback is open until Oct. 20.