Climate change will bring hotter, wetter P.E.I., study predicts

Islanders should consider investing in air conditioning and make sure their basements are water tight, according to a new study from the Prairie Climate Change Centre.

The study looked at 17 cities in Canada, and compared a baseline of the climate from 1976 to 2005 to what can be expected given current trends in 2051-80.

In Charlottetown, the study found all months will average several degrees warmer and most will be wetter, especially in the winter and spring.

Charlottetown climate comparisons 1976-2005 2051-80 Typical hottest summer day 29.8 C 34.1 C Typical coldest winter day -24.1 C -18.4 C Number of +25 C days per year 24 70 Number of +20 C nights per year 0 18

While warmer temperatures may bode well for summer tourism, warmer nights could make sleeping without air conditioning less comfortable. The report also contained this warning.

"A warmer climate may lead to more extreme weather, including even more intense rain and snowfalls, flash floods, high winds, and more damaging hurricanes," the authors wrote.

The study also predicts worse storm surges, and says coastal communities will have to adapt.

