A former P.E.I. MP is hosting a new breakfast series with the aim of adding hope to some very difficult questions.

Some of the questions to be addressed are "How can we end the global addiction to fossil fuels?" and "What are healthy models for a caring economy?"

The sessions are being put on by the UPEI Climate Lab and David MacDonald, an MP in western P.E.I. through the 1960s and 70s, will lead the discussions.

David MacDonald will lead the breakfast discussions. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

MacDonald said he hopes to hear from people with a variety of perspectives on issues that affect the local and international community.

"Sometimes people say we've just got big dead-end questions," said MacDonald.

"I want to take the dead-end part away and say these aren't dead-end questions. They're important questions because they involve the future of all of us."

The series starts Tuesday and will go every Tuesday throughout the summer, beginning at 8 a.m. at the UPEI Alumni Engagement Centre at 618 University Avenue in Charlottetown.