The City of Charlottetown is exploring ways to make affordable housing projects more sustainable.

Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee brought up the subject after the presentation of the 2017-18 city budget on Thursday.

"The biggest challenge with affordable housing is the ongoing operational cost," Lee said.

Affordable housing is a moral responsibility, says Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"It's easy to build something. There's all kinds of capital dollars that you can get from Ottawa and always has been. The challenge is, and always has been, how do you operate these homes and maintain them if there's no operational budget? It's no different than you and I building a home and not being able to replace the roof 15 years down the road."

Lee called improving social housing in Charlottetown a moral responsibility.

