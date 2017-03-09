Tracey Clements, a partner with Stewart McKelvey, has been appointed to the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island. (Submitted)

A Charlottetown lawyer has been appointed as a judge to the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island.

Tracey Clements, a partner with Stewart McKelvey, assumes a vacant seat after Justice Wayne D. Cheverie elected supernumerary status effective Sept. 1, 2016.

High Bank, P.E.I.

According to a press release issued Thursday, Clements was born and raised in High Bank, P.E.I. She obtained a bachelor of arts in 1991 and law degree in 1994, both from the University of New Brunswick. Her areas of practice at Stewart McKelvey include labour, employment and human rights law.

Clements lives in Mermaid with her husband and four children.