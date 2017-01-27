A year into a program that collects used soap for distribution to at-risk people, a hotel manager in Charlottetown says it is even easier than she thought it would be.

Megan McMillan is manager of the Great George Hotel, which with its sister Hotel on Pownal joined the Clean the World Program a year ago.

Clean the World collects used soap from hotels and soap drives, disinfects it, and includes it in hygiene kits that are distributed to at-risk people around the world. The Clean the World website notes there are millions of cases of disease among children every year that could be prevented by handwashing.

The program has saved 15,682 pieces of soap, says Megan McMillan. (Rod Weatherbie/The Great George)

McMillan said at last count her hotel had saved 15,682 pieces of soap. There is a small fee for joining the program, but Clean the World covers shipping costs.

"It's incredibly easy. It's just a matter of putting those containers into one of these shipping bins instead of putting them into the garbage," she said.

"It's so seamless and it's so smooth."

Clean the World says it has distributed more than 30 million bars of soap to more than 100 countries.