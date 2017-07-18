Classic Music Reignited is back for the 2017 season with a bit of a twist says Rob Oakie, the curator of the summer concert series.

Since the venue for the concerts, the Watermark Theatre in North Rustico, P.E.I., received funding for Canada 150, Oakie decided to focus solely on Canadian music.

"What I thought I'd do is a ladies' night, a men's night and a band night," Oakie said.

The artists involved get to arrange the songs their way, he said.

The first of three shows July 23 will be Island women performing songs by female Canadian artists — Kelley Mooney, Katie McGarry, and Marlee and Morgan Saulnier will perform music by k.d. lang, Alanis Morissette, and Feist.

Diverse lineup

"The lineup of the icons we are covering is pretty interesting. It's pretty diverse," said Oakie.

Canadian bands will be in the spotlight on Aug. 6 with the music of The Band, Barenaked Ladies, and April Wine, brought to the stage by Dylan Menzie, Nick Doneff, and Ben Aitken.

A few weeks later on Aug. 22, men's night will feature the music of Gino Vannelli, Stan Rogers and Kim Mitchell, reimagined by Richard Wood and Gordon Belsher, Tim MacPherson, and Logan Richard.

"I encourage them to do their own arrangements (of the music)," said Oakie. "We want to hear something a little different."

Oakie said all the musicians that have done it, love it and many have used the songs they arranged in their own shows.

All show times for each concert are 7:30 p.m. More information here.