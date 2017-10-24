The P.E.I. Union of Public Sector Employees is now the official union representing the City of Charlottetown.

The city's workers were formerly represented by the Voluntary Association of Charlottetown Employees.

"UPSE is pleased to welcome the City of Charlottetown workers … to the UPSE family," wrote Karen Jackson, president of the union, in a news release.

"We look forward to working with our new members and the City of Charlottetown to foster a safe, productive and just workplace culture."

UPSE represents approximately 5,000 employees in both the public and private sectors.