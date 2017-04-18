Charlottetown's City Cinema is hoping to have charitable tax status in the next few months.

The Charlottetown Film Society, a not-for-profit organization that hopes to take over the cinema, put in the application. It hopes being able to offer tax receipts will help it fundraise.

Fundraising efforts

"We're hoping that it'll help with our fundraising. We've been fundraising for the past four years. We had a very successful start with an Indiegogo campaign and our goal is to acquire City Cinema and to continue to operate it," said Louise Lalonde, the film society's president.

She explained that anyone who is a member of City Cinema is also a member of the film society's board.

"So, we want to make sure that City Cinema remains. And to help with our fundraising if we can offer people a tax credit as a charitable organization, we're hoping that will help with fundraising some of the money that's left."

Lalonde said another $30,000 is needed to take over the cinema, which can hopefully be raised within the next year.