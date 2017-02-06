La Cooperative d'integration Francophone is highlighting six French First Language schools on P.E.I. through a series of videos to give people, especially newcomers, a better idea of the resources and services offered and encourage students to attend the schools.

Showing newcomers what's available

"This was a very good visual way of letting [newcomers] see what was already available in the communities, what the schools look like, what community organizations are there to help once they were here to get settled," Noella Richard, the organization's special projects coordinator, said on CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I.

Six of the YouTube videos highlight the schools and show the inside of classrooms, cafeterias and gymnasiums. Richard explained that since each school is located inside a community centre, the videos highlight community-related resources, such as daycare services.

Resources, education

The remaining two videos focus on French-language education on P.E.I. but also provides information on the school board and community groups that help students with issues, such as bullying.

"We hope that people will better know all the resources and services there are in the French community, whether it be through the education side or the community side," she said.

The videos include 34 interviews with school and community leaders, she said.

La Cooperative d'integration Francophone began releasing the videos in the J'explore series a couple of weeks ago. The videos can be accessed through the video gallery link on the organization's website.