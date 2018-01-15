Thieves took everything from inside the Wood Islands Presbyterian Church — from the sound system and keyboard to the dish towels and toilet paper — during a break-in some time last week.

Some time between Tuesday and Saturday morning, someone forced their way in through one of the church's back doors, said pastor Roger MacPhee.

"Took all of our musical equipment, took some pictures, even took things like dish towels," he said.

"They took pretty well everything. It's amazing. They took the garbage cans," he said, noting the church's coffee pot was stolen, too. The thieves even located the box the church's keyboard came in and took it, too.

'I'd love to meet the person or people who did it and say — is there some way we can help you...?' — Roger MacPhee

Sunday, MacPhee said the church service was unplugged — hymns were accompanied by guitars, and MacPhee said he spoke up louder "like they would in the old days."

Wood Islands Presbyterian is the third church in eastern P.E.I. to be broken into in the last few months. In late November, St. Mary's Church in Montague, P.E.I., was broken into twice — the second time, thieves stole a safe containing more than $1,000. In late December a church in St. George's was broken into but nothing was taken.

Church has insurance

Police are investigating and looking for leads in all the cases, said RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn.

Wood Islands Presbyterian has insurance and will replace the sound system and keyboard — likely by the end of this week, MacPhee said.

The congregation of about 45 people at the little country church were in disbelief, he said.

"I'd love to meet the person or people who did it and say — is there some way we can help you, so you don't feel so desperate?" MacPhee said. "Have we wronged you or something?"