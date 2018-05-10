Indian bodybuilder brings his passion to P.E.I., and finds a new passion

Christo Jose earned dozens of medals and trophies for bodybuilding in his home country of India, was recently crowned a Maritime champion, and has big dreams for the Canadian nationals.

Jose has six national medals from India, including a silver, but he felt Canada would be a better place to pursue his bodybuilding dreams. It took six years for him to get his Canadian visa, and he moved to P.E.I. in 2016.

"We can choose any province, but I decided the best place for families is P.E.I.," he said.

Jose has continued to work hard toward his goal of international competition. He works as a dishwasher at a Charlottetown eatery from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., then goes straight to the gym for a couple of hours. He sleeps for just four hours, because before he goes back to work he will spend another four hours in the gym and spend time with his wife and two children.

Nationals bound

Last year, Jose had his first success in Canada, being named overall Maritime champion in the lightweight division.

He's qualified for a national event in Toronto next month.

Christo Jose was named overall lighweight champion at a Maritime competition last year. (Submitted by Christo Jose)

But the trip will be expensive. Jose is looking for a sponsor to help him, but he has no network on the Island, either social or real. He's been too busy to create one.

"I don't waste the time because I have a big goal in front of me," he said.

"If I get a medal in Toronto I get an international gate open, so it is my dream come true.

A new passion

Whether he gets to international competition or not, Jose is happy with a new passion he has discovered since moving to Canada, one he feels not enough Canadians understand.

Prince Edward Island.

Christo Jose's collection includes six Indian national awards. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"It's a beautiful place. The sad thing is people don't see the beauty," said Jose.

"They don't see the butterflies, they don't see the birds, they don't see the flowers. It's the most beautiful place in the world, I think."

