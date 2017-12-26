It's official — according to Environment Canada, P.E.I.'s Christmas day was not only white, but perfect.

The Island had three centimetres of snow on the ground the morning of December 25, according to Environment Canada's daily data report. Anything more than two centimetres is considered a white Christmas.

Then to top it off, 4.8 centimetres of precipitation fell on Christmas day. Any amount of precipitation falling on top of a white Christmas creates an officially "perfect" Christmas, by Environment Canada's standards.

The outcome hinged on a storm that blew in Christmas Eve, with heavy snow in Prince County and high winds across the Island that closed down the Confederation Bridge to New Brunswick to all traffic for a time on Christmas Day. Environment Canada reported the strongest gusts of 96 kilometres an hour at St. Peters.

CBC's panel of weather experts from CBC, UPEI and Environment Canada had all predicted last week that P.E.I. would have a green Christmas this year — better luck next year!