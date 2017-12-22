If you're not hunkered down with your mitts full of eggnog, fruitcake and chocolates, there are lots of opportunities to get out and about this pre-Christmas weekend.

Here are a few suggestions.

1. Close to the Coast Festival

The Close to the Coast music festival at Baba's Lounge in Charlottetown has been revived after eight years to honour its founder, Lloyd Doyle. It started on Wednesday and continues Friday and Saturday.

Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. enjoy a songwriter's circle with Meaghan Blanchard, Nikki Gallant, Nathan Wiley, Nudie & Liam Corcoran. Then from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., hear Mars Hill, Chamberlane, Fugato and Flush.

Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m.it's Cheeseburger Slim & The Full Meal Deals, and from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. hear Double Ought Buckshot, Keep the Wolves, Haunted Hearts and Eyes For Telescopes.

Many of these bands haven't played together in years but had loyal followings — so it should be a good place to catch up with some old friends and get nostalgic.

Admission is $10 at the door, with proceeds to the family of late founder Lloyd Doyle.

2. Food and Warmth Show 2017

The Food & Warmth Show is back again for its 11th annual fundraising event Fri., Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall at Holland College.

Enjoy music from Amanda Jackson Band, More Soul, Richard Wood & Gordon Belsher, Katie McGarry, Dan Currie, Russell Louder, Baby God, Braydon Gautreau, Cynthia MacLeod, Brielle Ansems, Jon Matthews, Becca Griffin, and more.

Proceeds from the show support The Upper Room food bank and soup kitchen.

Tickets are $20, or $15 with a donation of non-perishable food and can be purchased in advance at the Florence Simmons box office or at the door. Please note, tickets are cash only.

3. A Dunk'n Special Holiday/Solstice Celebration!

There will be music and a solstice fire at The Dunk in Breadalbane Friday night to welcome winter. (The Dunk/Facebook)

Also Friday night from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Dunk on the Dixon Road in Breadalbane, P.E.I., is hosting a special holiday/solstice celebration.

Celebrations will start in the house, the event's Facebook page says, "with the howlingly good, fun and funky music of Keep The Wolves. Then we'll go outside to light the Solstice Fire, celebrate the season, and make sacrifices to the fire; out with the old and in with the new!"

Bring your own beverage refreshments and finger-food for sharing. "Rumour has it our very good friends at Barnone Brewing will be on hand to help ease any dry, parched winter throats," the event said.

Patrons should be prepared to make a donation of $10 to $15 for the musicians, it is suggested. Park along the Dixon Rd., and bring a flashlight.

4. Art Battle

Art Battles have become a popular spectator sport in Charlottetown — there's one Saturday night. (Jocelyn Claybourne/CBC)

Saturday at 7 p.m. the P.E.I. Brewing Company in Charlottetown, watch 12 artists in a live painting competition.

Painters create the best work they can in just 20 minutes while the audience watches then votes for their favourite painting to crown a winner. The art goes to the highest bidders in a silent auction.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door and are available here.

More info on the event's Facebook page.

5. Rockers For Recovery

Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Silver Fox in Summerside, P.E.I., the Rockers for Recovery concert features rock music by Busted Skulls, a punk-influenced metal band from Charlottetown; Random Zero, an alt-rock power trio from Summerside; and DJ Biggar Beatz.

It's organized by Ryan Gallant and is a fundraiser for cerebral palsy and mental health. Gallant has cerebral palsy and loves music, and hopes the event will become an annual one.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Artists Ink in Summerside or the Silver Fox. The event is for those 19 and over.

More info on the event's Facebook page.

6. Boxing Day at Copper Bottom

Norm Love and the Haters will rock some classics at Copper Bottom Brewing on Boxing Day. (Submitted by Norman Love )

Copper Bottom Brewing in Montague, P.E.I., is brewing up a Boxing Day party called Bring Back Boxing Day! with Norm Love & The Haters.

"We do covers in this band — Tom Petty, Stones, Beatles etc." said Love. "The band is made up of friends who have played in the music scene around the Maritimes for the last 15 years or so. We get together every so often when we're all in P.E.I."

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or in person at the taproom. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9.