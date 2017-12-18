No trees were hurt in the making of this story!
Here's a roundup of some non-tree Christmas trees sent to CBC by Islanders with some imagination and time.
1. Tire tree
The folks at Milligan Tire in St. Peters Bay, P.E.I., painted a pile of tires in evergreen, adding strands of lights and a wreath topper to wish their customers happy holidays.
2. Beach rocks tree
This tree really rocks! Someone named Don rebuilds this every year, says Liz Rogers Scott on Facebook.
"I like this because it stands by itself quietly bringing cheer to those who pass by and blending into the cliffs from a distance," she said.
3. Traps and buoys
Hal Publicover in Georgetown Royalty, P.E.I. built this "tree" out of his own lobster traps and buoys in only two hours.
"It's a big attraction, people stopping and taking pictures," his wife Vicki Publicover said. "We were in a Christmas home tour and we thought it might be fun to do."
The star is the yellow marker bouy from the Publicovers mussel lease which Hal sprayed gold, she said.
4. Drum tree
Susan Nicholson Willams and Perry Williams had always cut their own real tree until last Christmas, when they created this tree out of some of Perry's drums after being inspired by a similar display using artificial drums at a local hardware store.
"We liked the result and it also gave us some extra space to display some of the Santas that have been collected over the years," Susan said.
They have put the drum tree up again this year with some improvements, she said.
5. Simple strands of lights
Sometimes the simplest things can be the prettiest, like this "tree" of strands of lights on a property in Stratford, P.E.I., overlooking Charlottetown's Harbour and the city lights beyond.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Birdwatchers hope for a spectacle as Christmas bird count begins
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Former fish plant worker opens Filipino grocery store