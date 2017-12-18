No trees were hurt in the making of this story!

Here's a roundup of some non-tree Christmas trees sent to CBC by Islanders with some imagination and time.

1. Tire tree

Sheldon Lavers sent CBC this photo of a tire 'tree' at Milligan Tire in St. Peters Bay. (Sheldon Lavers/Facebook )

The folks at Milligan Tire in St. Peters Bay, P.E.I., painted a pile of tires in evergreen, adding strands of lights and a wreath topper to wish their customers happy holidays.

2. Beach rocks tree

The sign for this year-round Christmas tree at P.E.I.'s Seaview Beach was signed 'Enjoy — Don.' (Liz Rogers Scott‎/Facebook)

This tree really rocks! Someone named Don rebuilds this every year, says Liz Rogers Scott on Facebook.

"I like this because it stands by itself quietly bringing cheer to those who pass by and blending into the cliffs from a distance," she said.

3. Traps and buoys

'It's a big attraction,' says Vicki Publicover of the lawn display. (Submitted by Vicki Publicover)

Hal Publicover in Georgetown Royalty, P.E.I. built this "tree" out of his own lobster traps and buoys in only two hours.

"It's a big attraction, people stopping and taking pictures," his wife Vicki Publicover said. "We were in a Christmas home tour and we thought it might be fun to do."

The star is the yellow marker bouy from the Publicovers mussel lease which Hal sprayed gold, she said.

4. Drum tree

Susan and Perry Williams created a tree out of Perry's drums last Christmas. (Submitted by Susan Nicholson Williams )

Susan Nicholson Willams and Perry Williams had always cut their own real tree until last Christmas, when they created this tree out of some of Perry's drums after being inspired by a similar display using artificial drums at a local hardware store.

"We liked the result and it also gave us some extra space to display some of the Santas that have been collected over the years," Susan said.

They have put the drum tree up again this year with some improvements, she said.

The Nicholson WIlliams' family drum tree at night, and a closeup of their collection of Santas around the rim. (Submitted by Susan Nicholson Williams )

5. Simple strands of lights

A simple tree shaped from multi-coloured outdoor lights frames the lights of Charlottetown at this home in Stratford, P.E.I. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

Sometimes the simplest things can be the prettiest, like this "tree" of strands of lights on a property in Stratford, P.E.I., overlooking Charlottetown's Harbour and the city lights beyond.