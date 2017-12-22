There are still some good-looking days for travel in the Maritimes before Christmas, says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland, but some weather to keep an eye on as well.

There is weather to watch out for on Saturday.

"Travel in the morning shouldn't be a problem, but a system will enter the region in the afternoon. A few slushy centimetres of snow could make the roads a bit slick before it switches over to rain with as much as 15 to 25 mm possible across the Island," Scotland said.

"During this switch to rain, there is the possibility for some freezing rain as early as late afternoon, so drivers are advised to exercise caution at that time."

Weather could cause issues for people planning Christmas morning in one location and Christmas dinner in another. (Shutterstock)

If you're heading off the Island, snow could persist in northern and western New Brunswick and in elevated areas such as the Cobequid Pass, with a higher risk of freezing rain.

So keep an eye on that one if you're planning on travelling Saturday. The good news is, if it gets bad, Sunday looks to be a decent travel day across the region.

If, however, you are planning on waking up in one place Christmas morning and eating Christmas dinner in another, you might want to reconsider.

A storm on Christmas Day could bring significant quantities of snow all across the region.

"There is a lot of uncertainty still over the track of that storm," Scotland said. "But it has the potential to affect travel on the ground and in the air."

Looking at the latest forecast data, Scotland cautions that it's still too early to confidently forecast potential amounts, he warns that 15 to over 20 cm is possible starting Monday morning and continuing through the day.

Drivers are advised to check for any possible weather advisories over the weekend ahead of travelling Monday.