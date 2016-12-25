There is a long tradition of Islanders going to the mainland for work, and an equally long tradition of them coming home for Christmas.

Historian Dutch Thompson tells the story of Louis MacDonald, born in Cornwall, P.E.I., in 1911. He had four brothers, spread across Canada and the U.S., but they always came home for Christmas.

On Boxing Day the men of the family would hitch up the horse, sharpen their saws, and head to the woods to cut the winter's supply of firewood.

MacDonald made a point of noting that not even the brothers who had become priests were excused from this task.

Trees for pianos

Back in the 1950s, Chester Birt of French River, P.E.I., used the holidays as an opportunity for a quick trip to the mainland for a little international trade.

Birt told Thompson he would load up a two-ton truck with Christmas trees in November and drive them to Boston, where he sold them for about a dollar piece. He would then load up the truck with pianos and drive them back to sell on P.E.I.

There are apparently some of these pianos still around the Mount Stewart area.

A chocolaty Christmas

Returning home for Christmas continues to this day. Aaron Hastelow was on the Island this summer playing Gilbert in Anne of Green Gables, but had to travel home from Toronto for Christmas.

Over the holidays Hastelow looks forward to eating too much and making music with his family around the fire.

Included in the food is large quantities of chocolate sent over by family members in England.

"I can guarantee that I'll gain five pounds in chocolate while I'm home, but it's totally worth it! That's what New Years resolutions are for, right?" he said.

Hastelow also recommends the raspberry cream cheese pie from the P.E.I. Preserve Company.

Matching pyjamas

Paper Lions brothers John and Rob MacPhee remember Christmas as a time of some of their earliest performances, in Christmas concerts.

The MacPhees hang their stockings in their matching pyjamas (Submitted by Paper Lions)

It is also a time of a tradition that developed almost by accident: new matching pyjamas.

"The tradition unfolded organically; one year led to the next," said John MacPhee.

"Now, 25 years later, the tradition has been handed down to the next generation."

The MacPhee tradition of matching pyjamas has been passed down to a new generation. (Submitted by Paper Lions)

An Island way of hiding presents

Historian David Weale shared a story of a tradition he has never heard about anywhere else.

On St. Peters Island, off P.E.I.'s North Shore, residents would pile seaweed around the foundations of the houses for insulation against the winter weather.

That's not the unusual part. That was fairly common.

On Christmas Eve, rather than leaving presents under a tree, Santa would hide the presents in the seaweed banked up against the house. On Christmas morning the children would go out and dig through the seaweed for their presents.

The story leaves me wondering if occasionally there were items not found, surprises for the spring when the seaweed was cleared away.

A different lesson of love

Family is at the centre of Mi'kmaq photographer Patricia Bourque's Christmas, and for a very special reason.

Patricia Bourque's daughter Rosalie with Santa on her first Christmas. (Submitted by Patricia Bourque)

Her daughter was born 18 years ago in October, a birth that was dangerous for both mother and child, and that involved an emergency flight to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

It was six weeks before her daughter, Rosalie, would see her Island home. But she developed an infection and was soon back in hospital fighting for her life again, but Rosalie met the challenge once more.

Having Rosalie home for Christmas, said Bourque, was the best Christmas present ever.

Hand-made mittens, Christmas presents from her aunt, are among Patricia Bourque's most treasured possessions. (Patricia Bourque)

As Rosalie grew older, Bourque grew closer to her Mi'kmaq family, and in particular her father.

"He taught me the lesson of generosity," said Bourque.

"A different lesson of love, that comes from giving from the heart, especially to those who might not have much, or really wanted much in life, but a hot meal, warm pair of woolen socks and sun on their face."