On Christmas Eve, retailers are usually open, but with modified hours to give staff time to spend with family.

Below is a list of the holiday hours of some of the Island's main businesses or retailers.

  • Sobeys stores close at 5 p.m.
  • Atlantic Superstores close at 5 p.m.
  • Walmart is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores close at 5 p.m.
  • Charlottetown Mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Confederation Court Mall is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Shoppers Drug Mart open until 6 p.m.
  • County Fair Mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • T3 Transit will be providing service.
  • P.E.I. Public Libraries close at noon.
  • Canada Post locations will not be open, however post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the host business.
  • Provincial and federal offices don't have a statutory holiday, but many will be closed because it's the weekend.
  • Schools.

