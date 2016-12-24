On Christmas Eve, retailers are usually open, but with modified hours to give staff time to spend with family.
Below is a list of the holiday hours of some of the Island's main businesses or retailers.
- Sobeys stores close at 5 p.m.
- Atlantic Superstores close at 5 p.m.
- Walmart is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores close at 5 p.m.
- Charlottetown Mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Confederation Court Mall is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Shoppers Drug Mart open until 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- T3 Transit will be providing service.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries close at noon.
- Canada Post locations will not be open, however post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the host business.
- Provincial and federal offices don't have a statutory holiday, but many will be closed because it's the weekend.
- Schools.
