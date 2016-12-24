On Christmas Eve, retailers are usually open, but with modified hours to give staff time to spend with family.

Below is a list of the holiday hours of some of the Island's main businesses or retailers.

Sobeys stores close at 5 p.m.

Atlantic Superstores close at 5 p.m.

Walmart is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores close at 5 p.m.

Charlottetown Mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Confederation Court Mall is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Shoppers Drug Mart open until 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

T3 Transit will be providing service.

P.E.I. Public Libraries close at noon.

Canada Post locations will not be open, however post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the host business.

Provincial and federal offices don't have a statutory holiday, but many will be closed because it's the weekend.

Schools.

