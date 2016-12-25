As a statutory holiday, don't expect to find too many businesses open on Christmas Day.

Some bars and restaurants will remain open, but others will be closed. If you plan to go out for dinner, your best bet is to call ahead.

Below is a list of some of the spots on the Island that are closed on Dec. 25.

Sobeys stores

Atlantic Superstores

Walmart

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores

Charlottetown Mall

Confederation Court Mall

County Fair Mall in Summerside

T3 Transit will not be providing service

P.E.I. Public Libraries

Canada Post will not have delivery service

Provincial and federal government offices

Schools

