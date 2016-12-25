As a statutory holiday, don't expect to find too many businesses open on Christmas Day.
Some bars and restaurants will remain open, but others will be closed. If you plan to go out for dinner, your best bet is to call ahead.
Below is a list of some of the spots on the Island that are closed on Dec. 25.
- Sobeys stores
- Atlantic Superstores
- Walmart
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores
- Charlottetown Mall
- Confederation Court Mall
- County Fair Mall in Summerside
- T3 Transit will not be providing service
- P.E.I. Public Libraries
- Canada Post will not have delivery service
- Provincial and federal government offices
- Schools
