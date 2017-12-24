Many businesses and services will be closed on Christmas and Boxing Day, which are statutory holidays in Canada.
Some restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out for supper.
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
- Sobeys stores are closed.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed.
- Foodland stores are closed.
- Co-ops in Souris, O'Leary, Tignish, Wellington and Morell will be closed.
- Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be closed Christmas Day, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
- Charlottetown Mall is closed.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store will be open Boxing Day from noon till 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed.
- Needs Convenience stores will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day, and regular hours on Boxing Day.
- Island Waste Management will not be collecting garbage curbside on Christmas Day. It will be collected on Dec. 30 instead. There will be regular garbage pickup on Boxing Day.
- Maritime Bus is not running Christmas Day, but is on regular schedule Boxing Day.
- T3 Transit will not be operating.
- P.E.I. public libraries are closed.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service.
MORE P.E.I. NEWS | The proof is in the pudding: Island woman raises money for charity by baking at Christmas
MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 'This is beyond awesome': Listeners from across Canada send P.E.I. boy WW II artifacts