Many businesses and services will be closed on Christmas and Boxing Day, which are statutory holidays in Canada.

Some restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out for supper.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.

Sobeys stores are closed.

Atlantic Superstores are closed.

Foodland stores are closed.

Co-ops in Souris, O'Leary, Tignish, Wellington and Morell will be closed.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be closed Christmas Day, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.

Charlottetown Mall is closed.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store will be open Boxing Day from noon till 5 p.m.

Walmart is closed.

Needs Convenience stores will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day, and regular hours on Boxing Day.

Island Waste Management will not be collecting garbage curbside on Christmas Day. It will be collected on Dec. 30 instead. There will be regular garbage pickup on Boxing Day.

Maritime Bus is not running Christmas Day, but is on regular schedule Boxing Day.

T3 Transit will not be operating.

P.E.I. public libraries are closed.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.

