The City of Charlottetown is reminding residents that if they see signs of chinch bugs affecting their lawns, to use a product on the approved list before contacting the city to determine if an infestation has occurred.

If an infestation has occurred, then a professional with a permit may be approved by the city to use a stronger product to treat the situation.

"We don't want people using the stronger, higher toxic chemicals on situations where the ordinary, approved listed ones will do the job," said Charlottetown's deputy mayor Mike Duffy, also chair the environment and sustainability committee.

Skipping the first step

Duffy said residents are skipping the first step of treating their lawns with one of the 40 products approved since the cosmetic pesticide ban was implemented, and instead are looking for a stronger solution.

Chinch bugs are one of four pests that can be treated with a stronger product if an infestation breaks out. (OMAFRA)

He said in recent days, five residents paid the $50 fee to have someone from the city determined if an infestation of chinch bugs has occurred. Three other pests that the city will consider for treatment using a stronger product during an infestation include white grubs, sod webworms and European crane flies.

Use approved products first

Duffy also said that residents are supposed to be using the approved products as a preventative measure so an infestation doesn't occur. The next step is to use an approved product and, if that doesn't work, then contact the city for an infestation check.

"People are getting upset because this is new to them. And, we're getting upset because the folks are not following the protocol as put down," said Duffy.

With the recent drier weather conditions, Duffy said he isn't surprised that people are dealing with chinch bugs. He also said that the purpose of the bylaw isn't to irritate people but instead to protect their health, the health of their children and of their pets.