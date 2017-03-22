A trade mission from P.E.I. to China covering the end of March is a big part of a strategy to quadruple sales from the Island by 2025, says Premier Wade MacLauchlan.

Food is currently the province's largest export product to China, but this trade mission will also focus on manufacturing, education and tourism. Twenty one companies and schools will accompany the premier.

'It's a big world,' says Premier Wade MacLauchlan, and you need to get out and meet people to develop relationships. (CBC)

MacLauchlan said it is important to get out and be seen when developing trade ties.

"It's true generally in trading relationships, is to know people, to see them," he said.

"It's a big world. They've got a lot of people they could be talking to."

MacLauchlan said the goal of quadrupling sales is achievable, and points to the success of fresh lobster exports, which quadrupled in two years. They were worth $40 million in 2016.

That added export demand helps improve prices at home, said MacLauchlan.

Growing tourism market

China is P.E.I.'s second largest international tourism market, after the U.S., and MacLauchlan said there is expectation of great growth opportunities.

He said 100 million Chinese travelled internationally last year, and that number is expected to double or triple in the coming years.

Much of the trade mission will focus on Hainan province, in the south of China. P.E.I. recently renewed a cooperation relationship with Hainan, which started in 2001.