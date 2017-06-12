A young Prince Edward Island girl is expected to make a full recovery after the trampoline she was on was picked up by a gust of wind Sunday.

Winds were gusting into the mid-70s in central P.E.I. when five-year-old Ella Hurry went outside at her grandmother's house to play, and then her father heard a loud bang.

"She just went outside like she usually does and two minutes later her father heard the big bang, and said, 'Oh my God. Ella's outside' and it was the clothes line being ripped from the house. He ran out and she was 40 yards away," said Ella's mother, Terri-Lynn Hurry, from Ella's bedside at the IWK in Halifax.

"He ran to her and had to pick the trampoline off. She was face down and the trampoline was on her back."

Injuries not severe

Hurry said Ella was unconscious for about five minutes before she started to cry. She and her daughter were airlifted to Halifax.

Doctors there told her Ella had a concussion and a collapsed lung, and it was very lucky that she did not suffer more severe injuries. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Hurry said they have had a trampoline in their yard for years and it has never budged an inch. She said the grandparents have since gotten rid of the trampoline in their yard.