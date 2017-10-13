Child Protection Services on P.E.I. has received a federal grant of $216,350 to help children who are victims of sexual speak to the authorities — something that can be extremely difficult for a traumatized victim.

Some of the money will provide a week of training for 15 police and 15 social workers who interview the children.

Up-to-date procedures

"In order to have people properly trained with up-to-date procedures, and have an environment where the child will feel safe and secure, is of upmost priority for us," said Family and Human Services Minister Tina Mundy.

Those who do the interviews learn techniques for interviewing children of different ages and abilities, so that their disclosures are accurate and reliable, said Sean Casey, Charlottetown MP, in a release announcing the funding Friday.

"Child and youth victims of sexual abuse have particular needs and challenges," added Casey in the release.

Some of the money will help furnish five special rooms across the province that are used to interview children.

New recording equipment

"We want to make the child feel like they're at home, so the surroundings, the furnishings, the pictures on the wall, would be made to mimic a living room," said Mundy.

The rest of the money will buy new video recording equipment used for the interviews so the children's voices can be heard clearly if the recordings need to be used later in court.

"It's all about making sure children feel safe and secure and their voices are heard," she said.

The minister said staff with her department took the initiative of applying for the federal grant under the Victims Fund program.