More housing, help for kids in care offered by P.E.I.

Last week's provincial budget contained news of new housing for five young adults in the Charlottetown area who have aged out of the province's child protection services.

The province has already asked for proposals for a new facility intended to help 18-year-olds who have been in P.E.I. foster or group homes access affordable housing and the supports.

"Turning 18 can sometimes be a source of anxiety for children as they're leaving our protective services," said Rona Smith, P.E.I.'s Director of Child and Family Services.

The province is looking at providing a supervised, home-like facility with five bedrooms and a shared common area.

"There would be an adult available, living there in the environment to help teach them life skills and to be supportive, to help make that bridge," Smith said.

'Support vulnerable children'

The province recently reviewed P.E.I.'s Child Protection Act, releasing a report last year. During that process, officials spoke with many children in the province's care and those who had formerly been wards of the province.

They were reminded that many Islanders continue to live with and be supported by their family well after they are 18 years old, and teens of that age may not have the life skills they need to live independently.

"When we're working with children now, we have what's called an extended service policy," Smith explained.

This signals to our children that they have a community that cares and a government that cares. — Rona Smith

As children in permanent care of the province turn 18, they can make a plan with their youth and social worker that may include help for further education or employment, as well as returning to family. The province sometimes looks for suitable housing with a family or commercial operation offering room and board. The supports can remain in place until they're 21.

The province has just issued a request for proposals and there's no date set for the new facility to open.

If it works well, Smith said she can see more such homes being made available on P.E.I.

"This is a very exciting opportunity to support vulnerable children and we're very anxious to learn from this," Smith said. "This signals to our children that they have a community that cares and a government that cares."

