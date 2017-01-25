A new report makes more than 60 recommendations for changes in the way children are protected in the province of Prince Edward Island, following a lengthy review of the Child Protection Act that started last year.

A review of the act is required every five years. An advisory committee of 10 people traveled from tip to tip on the Island hearing from people who work within child protection services, as well as holding consultations with youth, child and family services staff and Aboriginal communities.

"A common thread throughout all of the consultations and submissions gathered by the Advisory Committee was that there is more work to be done by our community and government with respect to child protection," said the report.

"We all can do better for the children of P.E.I."

A proactive approach

The report argues that the Child Protection Act is being applied too narrowly.

"As a result of a narrow interpretation and/or application of the act, there is a reactionary approach to child protection rather than a preventative approach focused on fostering the wellbeing of children and families," it said.

"This is creating significant gaps in the protection of children."

Creating a strong framework

In total, the report makes 66 recommendations.

The first three over-arching policy recommendations are designed "to establish a framework, corporate direction and senior leadership and accountability critical to the implementation of the remaining sixty-three recommendations," said the report.

"Without such a framework there is a strong possibility that the remaining recommendations will flounder."

These recommendation focus on the need to share responsibility for child protection across society, requiring collaboration between government and communities.

The report advises a three-year plan of action for creating better collaboration between government departments and with communities. The annual performance review of deputy ministers would include evidence of enhanced collaboration on child protection.

Six priorities

The province said it's committed to moving forward with the recommendations, and will develop a five-year action plan based on the report.

It has also identified six priority areas to work on:

Strengthen the voices of children. Increase supports for grandparents as primary caregivers. Improve data collection, analysis and reporting processes related to outcomes for children. Address legislative changes required to better protect the interest of the child. Implement an evidence-based decision making model to support the delivery of consistent and thorough child protection services. Develop a social policy framework for better accountability and integrated collaboration.

