The number of reported cases of child pornography on P.E.I. has increased in recent years, according to RCMP.

A member in their Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit reports there being "a fairly steady increase, over the last two to three years, in the number of child pornography cases reported here on P.E.I.," says RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie.

The rising number of reported cases likely has to do with more people being aware of child pornography and willing to come forward and report the offenders, Baillie added.

Lone investigator for P.E.I.'s RCMP

About 10 years ago the RCMP on P.E.I. dedicated a full-time member to the major crimes unit — investigating child exploitation and pornography files.

"We've reached a point where most police forces will have officers that have some training or expertise in child pornography," Baillie added.

Having an expert dedicated to child pornography investigations, Baillie said, has significantly helped catch offenders.

"This member is very well trained in investigating these types of offenses," he said.

"It's given us more expertise and having a member dedicated to these investigations means we'll be able to concentrate more and spend more time on them."

'These are very serious offenses'

According to Baillie, the most common cases involve the possession and distribution of child pornography. However, he said people should be more aware of the laws and the victims on the other end.

"These are very serious offenses," he added.

"While some people may think just viewing a few images is not that serious, what we have to remember is that somewhere on the other end there's a child being exploited or being abused."