Charlottetown police have made an arrest after receiving a complaint Sunday afternoon about a person downloading and accessing child pornography, a report on the Police Services website says.
After an investigation and carrying out a search warrant, police seized a significant quantity of child pornography at a city residence.
They arrested a 55-year-old resident of Charlottetown. He will face the charges in provincial court.
