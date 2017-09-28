The P.E.I. government is raising the rates it will pay for after-school child care and private sitters, and reducing the amount of paperwork families need to do to qualify.

The province is adding $300,000 to the child-care subsidy program. That will increase the subsidy for about 1,600 eligible families by $120 a month.

"Families and child-care providers told us to focus on increasing rates and streamlining the paperwork for parents," said Family Services Minister Tina Mundy in a news release about the changes.

Under the changes, paperwork to confirm income will only need to be done once a year, instead of once a month.

The rate increase is effective Sept. 1, and eligible parents will receive retroactive payments.