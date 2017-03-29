The federal government says it is investing $7 billion over the next 10 years to help parents get back to work with more affordable health care.

The funding in child care was highlighted by P.E.I. Member of Parliament Lawrence MacAulay on Wednesday in Charlottetown.

According to a news release, the funding in the 2017 budget begins in 2018-19 to "support and create more high-quality, flexible, fully inclusive and affordable child care spaces across the country."

The government said part of the funding will be used to improve access to culturally appropriate early learning and child care programs on and off reserves for Indigenous children.

Affordable child care spaces

As well, the government said the funding could increase number of affordable child care spaces for low and modest income families by supporting up to 40,000 new subsidized child care spaces. This would make it more likely for parents to return to work with more affordable child care.

Of the investment, $95 million will be used to improve data to better understand child care in Canada and track progress while $100 million will be spent on early learning and child care innovation. This money is in addition to $500 million in last year's budget for early learning and child care, which included $100 million for Indigenous early learning and child care.

The government also said it will work with the provinces and territories to finalize a framework on early learning and child care to help families and improve outcomes for children as well as a distinct framework for Indigenous families.

Doug Currie, P.E.I.'s Minister of Education, Early Learning and Culture, said the investment is good for Island families and children.

"The new funding will support working families and positively impact our children's development and future well-being," he said in the release.