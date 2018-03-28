P.E.I. chicken breeder warns against chicks as Easter gifts

The owners of Willow Creek Poultry sell hundreds of chicks each year but in the weeks leading up to Easter, they're cautious about who they sell to.

"We do notice quite a few people who just say they want three or four chicks for Easter, or for their kids," says co-owner Scott Mitchell.

In the past month, Mitchell says his business has received two or three messages a week from people looking for chicks for Easter. Mitchell and business partner Rod Clow are trying to dissuade people from buying animals just for a holiday.

'Weed them out'

Clow says the pair try to make sure people know what they're getting into, particularly around Easter.

Scott Mitchell, left, and Rod Clow say they try to educate people not to buy chicks as gifts for Easter. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"We try to weed them out … to see if they already have poultry, see if they already have stuff established. If they do, yes we don't have a problem selling to them for something like that. But if they're first timers, or newbies so to speak, no, we definitely try to educate against it."

Clow said they want to be sure people are aware of the long-term commitment involved.

"It's not a week thing, it's not month thing, it's, you know, the life of the animal."

Willow Creek Poultry sells hundreds of chicks each year, but the owners are cautious about who they sell to leading up to Easter. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The pair also said they would be open to loaning chicks to a family for a few weeks they're interested but aren't sure if they're ready to buy.

Do your research, says Humane Society

The PEI Humane Society says it's important to do research before buying a pet, no matter what time of year.

Development coordinator Jennifer Harkness doesn't advocate against buying pets at Easter, as long as people are ready for the responsibility and aware of the costs involved.

"You can adopt at any time. You know, if it's a black cat on Halloween or a rabbit at Easter, if you've done your research as an adopter," Harkness said.

"[If] you've really thought about how you're going to care for this animal, really any time to adopt is a good time."

The PEI Humane Society currently has two pairs of rabbits up for adoption. Harkness said she'd like to see them adopted soon, and doesn't want to hold off on finding them a home just because Easter is approaching.

