Le Chez Nous community care facility in Wellington is asking people in western P.E.I. at a public meeting if they would support another bid for nursing care beds.

Chez Nous applied for licences for provincial nursing care beds in 2012 and 2013, and even built the rooms for 12 beds, but did not receive the licences.

"We would need 12 beds, I guess would be a good starting point for our community, to be able to try and keep our people in our community," says Chez Nous general manager Edgar Arsenault.

Currently, people in the region have access to nursing homes in Tyne Valley, Summerside and Crapaud.

"I guess it's still that dream, coming out of people wanting to keep seniors in their own community with their own people, with their own culture and language in the Wellington area," Arsenault said.

"People want to stay close with their family and friends," he added.

Meeting on Thursday

The 12 beds Chez Nous created in 2012 are now being used for community care rather than nursing care. The facility would need to build about 10 new beds if it receives licences for 12 beds, Arsenault said.

The public is being asked to provide feedback at a meeting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Evangeline school.

If it gets the OK, Arsenault expects Chez Nous would submit the request to the province in January.

A full-scale needs assessment on long-term care is underway and should be completed in the spring, a spokesperson from P.E.I.'s Health department said.

Other P.E.I. nursing homes that have built nursing beds before receiving licences are also eagerly awaiting the outcome of that review.