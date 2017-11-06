Glasgow Glen Farm owner Jeff McCourt is thankful for the swift response by firefighters that saved his cheese shop and eatery.

​McCourt said he was closing up shop on Friday night when he noticed a strange orange glow coming from upstairs.

When he went outside, he turned and saw the building was on fire and called 911.​

"Thankfully New Glasgow Fire Department is not far away from our location, they were here in less than five minutes and really saved the building," he said.

He's unsure how the fire started, but said if it lasted longer there would have been considerable damage.

"Ten minutes, it would have been a different story, I think, but we were lucky."

'Our saving grace'

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze, he said, which was mostly contained to the kitchen area.

No one was hurt and there was no damage to any of the product — although there is some structural damage to the building that will have to be replaced, McCourt added.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze and put it out fast enough so no further structural damage was caused, Jeff McCourt says. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

The fire forced them to close for the time being, and McCourt hopes to open up again in a week or so. In the meantime, he's received an outpouring of support on social media.

"I was very thankful for the New Glasgow Fire Department," he said.

"Having them so close and doing a great job was our saving grace."