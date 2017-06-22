The Dairy Farmers of Canada are celebrating the country's 150th birthday with a selection of three cheeses.

"We wanted to show Canadians we had some great cheesemakers right across the country, and we wanted to showcase some in the east, some in central Canada, and some in the west," said Ashlee Smith, assistant director communications for Dairy Farmers of Canada.

Avonlea Clothbound Cheddar from Cows Creamery in P.E.I. was chosen to represent the East. (Submitted by Dairy Farmers of Canada)

The three cheeses selected are

Avonlea Clothbound Cheddar from Cows Creamery on P.E.I.

Devil's Rock, a creamy blue cheese from Thornloe Cheese in Ontario

Comox Brie from Natural Pastures Cheese Company in B.C.

The three cheeses, from different regions and in different styles, are meant to represent the broad range of cheese being made in the country.

Comox Brie from Natural Pastures Cheese Company from B.C. was another of the cheeses chosen. (Submitted by Dairy Farmers of Canada)

Smith said regional differences are important, in particular noting the contribution of salt air and iron-rich soil to the cheddar from P.E.I.