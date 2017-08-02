Norm knows our name.

George Wendt — Norm from the TV sitcom Cheers — told The Morning Edition at CBC Kitchener-Waterloo that the Charlottetown Festival "is much like Broadway in the sense of the size of the house and the technical expertise of the staff."

"And the casts, of course, are amazing," he added.

Wendt was in Charlottetown for the 2010 production of Hairspray.

This fall, he cast to play Willie Loman in Death of a Salesman this fall at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse in St. Jacobs, Ont.