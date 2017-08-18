P.E.I.'s North River Fire Department is taking possession of a brand new pumper-tanker fire truck Friday, and it's paying cash.

The fire department is avoiding an estimated $140,000 in interest charges thanks to the success of a Chase the Ace fundraiser that started in the fall of 2015 and ended with a million dollar jackpot almost a year later.

The fire department collected $747,000 from the fundraiser.

"When a new fire truck shows up it's always an exciting time but when you know that it's coming in the driveway and it's already paid for that makes a pretty sweet feeling," said North River Fire Lt. Dean Smith.

The new truck has Ace of Spades cards to acknowledge the fundraiser that funded it. (Submitted by North River Fire Department)

Chief Anson Grant was in Centreville, N.B., Friday picking up the truck, and is expected back at the North River station with it at 8 p.m.

Replacing 30-year-old truck

The new pumper-tanker replaces a 1987 model, which is being passed on to a department in North Dakota.

The new truck is custom-made, as most fire trucks are, said Smith. It is modelled on the 1987 truck, but with a bigger cab. The new truck will fit five instead of three, and have room for firefighters to put on their gear as they travel to a fire.

The North River Fire Department is taking delivery of a new truck Friday. (North River Fire Department/Facebook)

The truck could be in service as soon as Sunday, and the department is having a showing for it at the Kingston Legion on Sept. 9.