You can have your say on zoning and planning in Charlottetown

The public will soon get their chance to weigh in on amendments to the zoning and development bylaw for the city of Charlottetown.

At its regular meeting Monday evening council voted to send the document to a public meeting.

It has been a lengthy progress that started with the thought of reviewing the 500-lot plan, the older part of the city below Euston Street.But the the work soon expanded to include the entire bylaw.

"Where we are today is that we've got a bylaw that is, I'll say not user friendly. It's about 305 pages total," said Coun. Greg Rivard, chair of the planning and heritage committee.

"We're looking at reducing it to 150-155 pages. And by doing that we took out redundancy."

Heritage gets its own bylaw

One of the biggest changes is that heritage issues will be removed from the zoning and development bylaw and put into a separate heritage bylaw, which will mirror the provinces bylaw, and, as Rivard explained, give the city a bit more power.

"It gives council some discretion when it comes to demolition in the downtown area," said Rivard.

"We can put a temporary heritage resource on the property for I think it's like 65 days. It gives council the opportunity to review the property and make sure that if it does have heritage value that we take the steps necessary to save it."

Another big proposed change is allowing residents to build basement apartments, where they once were not allowed. They would be referred to as accessory apartments.

Greg Rivard, Chair of the Planning and Heritage Committee says there are many amendments to the bylaw, both small and large. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

"What they are is just allowing people who have residential homes to have an accessory apartment as of right in their basement up to 800 square feet, a maximum of two bedrooms," Rivard said

"That allows the city to increase the density without changing the streetscape. "

Rivard said they get a lot of complaints about apartments being rented that aren't legal.

"When someone comes in for a permit for one of these accessory apartments they have to meet building code, which is key." he said.

Rivard hopes to get the proposed document up on the cities website soon for residents to view before the public meeting, which is to be held June 25 at the Rodd Charlottetown.

