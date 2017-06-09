Charlottetown police are investigating the theft of a utility trailer from a business on Grant Street in the north of Charlottetown.

The trailer was reported missing on Thursday, but police said it could have been taken as long ago as Saturday.

There have been a number of thefts of materials and equipment from Charlottetown work sites in the last few weeks.

The stolen trailer is a Maxi-Roule galvanized utility trailer with a tandem axle and had P.E.I. licence plate 93T89 attached.

Police provided an image of the type of trailer stolen.