A Charlottetown woman who pleaded guilty to armed robbery will spend two years on probation.

Taylor McGuigan, 21, robbed a convenience store back in January, wielding a box cutter as a weapon.

"This is not a 'get out of jail card'," Judge John Douglas told McGuigan, in handing down sentence. "It is very much a result of what you achieved since your arrest."

Court heard she was waiting to get into a drug rehab program when she robbed the store.

She has been in rehab ever since her arrest and is making progress, according to a pre-sentence report referred to by the judge in passing sentence.

She was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay $500 in restitution on Monday.

McGuigan is the daughter of a Charlottetown deputy police chief.

An RCMP investigation requested by the Office of the Police Commissioner found the family connection did not influence the police investigation.

Defence lawyer Thane MacEachern told court there is "no indication of any impact on the victim in this particular case."

Court heard the store clerk knew and recognized McGuigan and was not traumatized by the incident.

Crown prosecutor Lisa Goulden suggested a sentence of 12 to 15 months in jail, based on other recent sentencings for similar crimes.

The judge told court probation was appropriate in this case. During probation, McGuigan will face "rigorous restrictions," said Douglas, including living in a supervised residence.