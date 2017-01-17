With 24 participating restaurants participating in its 11th year, this year's Winterdine in Charlottetown is promising appealing eating out options for everyone.

Chocolate tart with maple pecans from Mavors. (Winterdine)

"Our goal is to get people off the couch, out of their cozy homes, and out participating and supporting local businesses in a very cold, and usually not very busy, time of year for our restaurants," Dawn Alan, executive director of Downtown Charlottetown, told Mainstreet P.E.I. host Angela Walker.

Three course menus are offered for either $28 or $38, with dishes ranging from beef stroganoff to lobster mac and cheese to pan-seared tempeh. Start with halloumi and dressed tomatoes or crab fritters and finish with tiramisu or banana flambé.

Maple glazed pork belly from Claddagh Oyster House. (Winterdine)

Some restaurants offer gluten-free or vegan options.

Supporting local

Liam Dolan, owner of the Olde Dublin Pub and Claddagh Oyster House, two of the participating restaurants, described Winterdine as a fantastic event for diners and restaurants.

Seared pork rillon from Terre Rouge. (Winterdine)

"You see a lot of groups of six, eight, 10 people," said Dolan.

While it has no special rules regarding local produce, like Burger Love, Dolan said many restaurants do feature local meats and vegetables, supporting local farmers.

The menu from The Alley, featuring sautéed Island beef tips (Winterdine)

Winterdine will run three weekends in a row, Thursday to Saturday, starting Jan. 26-28.

A full list of menus is available on the Winterdine web site.