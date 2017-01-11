The City of Charlottetown is encouraging residents to get outside and enjoy the winter weather.

The city is offering a number of free activities as part of its Winter Active program.

"We want the citizens of our community to embrace the weather elements and go out and be enthusiastic and participate," said Coun. Mitchell Tweel, chair of the recreation committee.

The free activities include

Snowshoeing at Victoria Park, Sundays from 2 - 4 p.m.

Family skate at Cody Banks Arena, Feb. 5 from 3 - 4 p.m.

Family skate at Simmons Arena, Feb. 19, 1:50 – 2:50 p.m.

Refreshments at winter walking event at Victoria Park, Jan. 22, 1 – 3 p.m.

The city also maintains a number of outdoor rinks.

A full schedule of events is available at the city's web site.