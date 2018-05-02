Charlottetown city website down

The City of Charlottetown's website has been down since 4 a.m. Wednesday.

City officials say it's not a problem at their end. It's an issue affecting all CivicLive websites, the city's website provider. CivicLive hosts websites for municipalities across the U.S. and Canada.

A city spokesperson says they have not been told what the issue is, but a CivicLive support technician told the city he didn't believe it had anything to do with hackers.

The city will update when they have more information to share. Anyone looking for information on the website is asked to call the city hall switchboard if they need immediate assistance.

