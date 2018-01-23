Ideas for Charlottetown's new Water Street property

Last week the City of Charlottetown bought an undeveloped property on Water Street.

On Monday the CBC's Katerina Georgieva asked people walking by what should be done with it.

Jill Lightwood

"I'm a big advocate for having green space in the city. I think it's one of the real assets of Charlottetown."

"I would like us to retain as much green space as we can."

Joseph Baird

"I'd love to see a community garden set up there where the community can come in and grow some vegetables, and I just think it would be a great opportunity to teach children how to sustainably live."

"A park would also be a great idea, a place for kids to play. A place to sit down, maybe just a nice reading area or an outdoor dining area."

Hayden MacKinnon

"It's nice to have the rink in the winter. It's nice in the summer to walk around after you get some ice cream."

Kylie Dennis

"I definitely would like to see it kept as a green space. I know the yoga studios, they do outdoor yoga and that would be nice."

"Keep us pretty. We're a pretty town."