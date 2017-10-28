It's that time of year again.
Victoria Row, the cobblestone street that runs between Queen Street and Great George Street, will reopen to motorists beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1 and will remain open to traffic until May.
The street is closed to vehicle traffic during the summer months when it becomes a pedestrian mall.
The cycling lane in Victoria Park will also close for the season Wednesday, and two-way vehicle traffic around the park will resume.
The lane will reopen to cyclists again in the spring.
