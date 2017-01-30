A Charlottetown woman is concerned about family and friends given the U.S. ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country.

The 90-day ban, proclaimed by President Donald Trump on Friday night, turns back travellers from those countries — Iran, Somalia, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, and Libya — at the border.

Marjan Sani, a Canadian who is originally from Iran and now lives in Charlottetown, is worried about people she knows.

"Some of my friends, they have green cards. They, most of them, they are American citizens. I don't think so it's good for them. And they are so upset," said Sani.

"Especially some of them, their kids are living in the United States with a student visa or something like that, and they're worried about them."

Confusion at the border

There has been difficulty determining who the ban applies to.

In Canada, the Prime Minister's Office said Sunday the restrictions will not affect people from those countries who also have a Canadian passport, but it is not clear what the situation is for dual citizens of other countries, or for citizens of those countries currently living in the U.S.