The City of Charlottetown is looking to change the rules around power lines in parts of the city.

Currently if an area has all underground power lines there is nothing in the bylaws to stop someone from connecting overhead. Alex Forbes, manager of planning and heritage for the city, says that should change.

"Where you put in underground wiring, it's kind of like a heritage area. You're improving the esthetic and a lot of people have paid for that improvement," said Forbes at a public meeting Monday night.

"To allow somebody to come in after the fact and then in the middle of that area create something that you were trying to get rid of, it's kind of contrary to what you were trying to achieve."

He is asking council to make a change to the zoning bylaw that so that if you are in an area with underground wiring, the city will not allow overhead wiring to be connected. The city would also tell Maritime Electric that it won't be allowed.

The recommendation open for discussion at the meeting, and the public can still submit written comments by 5 p.m. Tuesday.